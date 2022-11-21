Horse Tracks: The Denver Broncos have an accountability problem

What do you do when you have a head coach who is so bad at his job that he no longer handles game management or calls plays? What do you do when you have a running back that fumbles the ball in just about every game?

Nothing.

With Melvin Gordon, it’s absolutely amazing that someone who has been so consistently awful at holding on to the football is given so many chances to... drop the football some more. What is the allure? Why is he given so many chances? Gordon has more fumbles than touchdowns this year. If you fumble you shouldn’t play. For whatever reason, that standard doesn’t apply to Melvin Gordon. It’s a policy of forgiveness and it’s costing the Denver Broncos.

Accountability starts at the top.

It’s clear from the sudden spark of offensive production that handing play-calling duties off to Klint Kubiak was the right call. The delay of game and personnel penalties went way down when Jerry Rosburg was brought in to do it for Hackett. So let me ask you, when you have a coach that doesn’t call plays or manage the game, what exactly does he do?

The Denver Broncos have new ownership. What takes place in these last 7-weeks will tell us a lot about who they are. Are they okay with a coach whose job description has been delegated in entirety to others?

It’s clear that Hackett will not return next year. You can’t get swept by Josh McDaniel’s Raiders and that’s where Denver is. The Broncos are entering what is the hardest part of their schedule and they’re not going to suddenly find themselves. Pull the Band-Aid off and show Hackett the door. With all his responsibilities already delegated, what is there to lose?

Broncos Country gives a damn about this team. Continuing to allow incompetent boobery to flourish does nobody any good. If you’re going to right this ship for 2023, you might as well get started.

