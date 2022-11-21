Report: Broncos waive running back Melvin Gordon

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos have waived veteran running back Melvin Gordon. The oft-fumbling running back had another fumble at the one-yard line during yesterday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and it ended up being a game-altering play. Now today, General Manager George Paton and the Broncos decided to move on from Gordon.

Sources: The #Broncos make a move following Sunday’s loss, as Denver has waived veteran RB Melvin Gordon. A respected player who spent 3 years with the Broncos, Gordon’s fumbles proved too much. A fresh start for all parties. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2022

Gordon, who had five fumbles through ten games this year just ended up being too much of a liability on an already struggling offense. On top of that, he is in the midst of having a career low in yards, yards per carry, and touchdowns. Through ten games, Gordon totaled 318 yards on 90 attempts for 2 touchdowns. This averaged out to be a below-average 3.5 yards per carry as well. So, he was being unproductive while also being a turnover threat whenever he carried the ball.

As of now, this leaves the Broncos with veterans Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack as the only two healthy backs on the roster. Both veterans are journeyman backs who have their best days well behind them, so we shouldn’t expect too much from this duo. Recently acquired running back Chase Edmonds suffered a high ankle sprain according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and is expected to miss at least a few weeks. So, we cannot count on the versatile back to factor much into the backfield moving forward.

So, the Broncos' backfield is currently in shambles and will likely see a few additions moving forward. However, these moves will just be band-aids and it will be a position the team will need to address during the offseason. Especially when factoring in the serious knee injury starter Javonte Williams suffered earlier in the season.

At least we do not need to hold our breaths anymore when Melvin Gordon carries the ball. The silver lining, I guess?