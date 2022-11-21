Monday Night Football Week 11: 49ers at Cardinals - Live Updates

Two NFC West teams will battle it out tonight on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, with the San Francisco 49ers playing the Arizona Cardinals. Both teams are trying to catch the Seattle Seahawks, but the 49ers could tie things up in first place in the division. However, the Cardinals would just need to get closer to .500.

Kickoff is set for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Estadlo Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico and will air on ESPN. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, I am covering all my picks this year on TallySight. I decided to go with the 49ers here with the straight-up win, but I think it’ll end up being a lot closer than that +8 spread against the Cardinals here.