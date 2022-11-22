 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos Reacts Survey: Week 12

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Denver Broncos fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Another week and another Denver Broncos’ mind numbing defeat to recap and discuss. I am worried this week’s survey will set new lows on the season. Why? Well, they were swept by Josh freaking McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders, that’s why.

To avoid ranting and raving about the game, I decided to focus more on the future instead. Without tilting the survey in any way, let us vote on how many wins will the Broncos get between now and the end of the regular season? To assist with that, here is the Broncos remaining schedule of opponents:

There it is, now let’s vote away. How many wins?

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...