Broncos Reacts Survey: Week 12

Another week and another Denver Broncos’ mind numbing defeat to recap and discuss. I am worried this week’s survey will set new lows on the season. Why? Well, they were swept by Josh freaking McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders, that’s why.

To avoid ranting and raving about the game, I decided to focus more on the future instead. Without tilting the survey in any way, let us vote on how many wins will the Broncos get between now and the end of the regular season? To assist with that, here is the Broncos remaining schedule of opponents:

There it is, now let’s vote away. How many wins?