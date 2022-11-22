Denver Broncos snap count review Week 11 2022

In what should sound eerily familiar, the Denver Broncos jumped out to a 10 point lead and then proceeded lose that lead then lose the game in overtime. No team in NFL history has lost four regular season overtime games. Only six other teams have three overtime losses in a regular season an only two other teams have done it this century, the 2010 Bills and the 2012 Jaguars. Three of those six happened in the 1983 season. The best that any of those team finished with 8-8 - the 1983 Packers. The rest either finished 2-14 or 4-12, however, none of the other six teams had a defense that was halfway decent. The best scoring defense of the other six finished 25th in scoring.

This marks the second straight week that the team has gotten out to a double digit lead then lost and it marks the third time this season that the team has lost in overtime. Also for the second straight week since trading Bradley Chubb the pass rush was mostly toothless with 4 QBhits and 1 sack despite multiple instances of sending five or six pass rushers.

Offensive snaps

Player Pos Num Pct Quinn Meinerz G 64 100% Cameron Fleming T 64 100% Calvin Anderson T 64 100% Russell Wilson QB 64 100% Dalton Risner G 64 100% Graham Glasgow G 64 100% Courtland Sutton WR 59 92% Kendall Hinton WR 56 88% Greg Dulcich TE 53 83% Latavius Murray RB 32 50% Melvin Gordon RB 29 45% Eric Saubert TE 27 42% Eric Tomlinson TE 26 41% Brandon Johnson WR 22 34% Jalen Virgil WR 7 11% Montrell Washington WR 6 9% Chase Edmonds RB 3 5%

For what seems like the first time this season, the five offensive linemen who started the game played every snap. They did a decent job of protecting Russell Wilson and opening holes in the run game. Admittedly the Raider defense came into the game 28th in scoring defense in last in pressuring the QB. The Raiders have 14 sacks on the season, with six coming against the depleted Bronco offensive line.

The recently released Melvin Butterfingers Gordon played his last 29 snaps for the Broncos. Latavius Murray played 32 which was half. Chase Edmonds played three before he was hurt and it appears that he could miss a few weeks with his injury.

Greg Dulcich played the most snaps at tight end with 53. The Erics played 27 and 26.

Courtland Sutton played 59 and Kendall Hinton played 56. Brandon Johnson got a shot to be WR3 with 22 in his first NFL action. Jalen Virgil had 7 and Montrell Washington had 6.

The offense seemed to function better this game with Clint Kubiak calling the plays, but we still only managed 16 points. Admittedly that would have been 23 without a Melvin Gordon fumble or 19 if our OL could block better on FG/PAT team. There have only been 28 FGs from 25 or shorter that have been blocked in the NFL this century. The Broncos have been on the bad end of two of the last three.

The offense was only able to generate 320 yards this game, which is about what we have gotten the last four games. The offense was only able to convert on 3 of 12 third downs which is about what we have done for the rest of the season. This continues to be league worst.

Defensive snaps

Player POS Num PCT Patrick Surtain II CB 66 100% Justin Simmons FS 66 100% Damarri Mathis CB 66 100% Josey Jewell LB 66 100% Kareem Jackson SS 66 100% Dre'Mont Jones DE 57 86% Essang Bassey CB 44 67% Alex Singleton LB 43 65% Baron Browning LB 42 64% DeShawn Williams DT 38 58% D.J. Jones DT 35 53% Mike Purcell NT 32 48% Nik Bonitto LB 31 47% Jonathon Cooper LB 30 45% Jacob Martin DE 15 23% Matt Henningsen DE 11 17% Jonathan Harris DE 8 12% P.J. Locke FS 5 8% Darius Phillips CB 5 8%

The 407 yards allowed by the defense was a season high as were the 298 passing yards. Since trading Bradley Chubb the Broncos have given up season highs in passing yards during the past two games with 244 allowed to the Titans the game before. The pass rush sorely needs the return of Randy Gregory to offset the loss of Chubb.

Five defensive players played every snap on defense: Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Josey Jewell, Damarri Mathis and Patrick Surtain.

Dre’Mont Jones played 86 percent of the DL snaps (57) while DJ Jones got 35. DeShawn Williams got 38, Mike Purcell 32, Matt Henningsen 11 and Jonathan Harris 8.

Baron Browning played 42 at OLB with Nik Bonitto, Jonathan Cooper and Jacob Martin playing 31, 30 and 15 respectively.

Alex Singleton played 43 snaps at the other ILB spot.

With the injury to K’Waun Williams Essang Bassey played 44 snaps as the nickel CB. Former Raider Darius Phillips played his first defensive snaps of the season with 5.

P.J. Locke played 5 snaps at safety when we used heavy nickel.

Three defensive players were used on special teams but not on defense: Justin Strnad, Harvey Langi and Delarrin Turner-Yell. Langi was recently picked up by the Broncos. He has been a career special teams player in the NFL during his six seasons.