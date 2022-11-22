 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Panthers to start Sam Darnold vs. Broncos

The Denver Broncos will face a different Carolina Panthers quarterback in Week 12 with Baker Mayfield benched in favor of Sam Darnold.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers have made yet another quarterback change. Sam Darnold will start in place of Baker Mayfield this week as they take on the Denver Broncos in Week 12.

Darnold was the Panthers starter in 2021 where he completed 60% of passes for 2,527 yards with 9 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His 4-7 record is a big reason why they brought in Baker Mayfield. Except, Mayfield has played even worse. He has completed just 58% of his passes for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Broncos too are trying to figure out how to jump-start their woeful offense. The biggest change came last week with Nathaniel Hackett giving up play calling duties to Klint Kubiak. That led to a much better offensive efficiency last week. The team also cut ties with Melvin Gordon after yet another critical fumble at the goal line.

Both teams are looking for a positive foot forward after recent upheavals. The loser could end up seeing the rest of their season enter a tailspin.

