Panthers to start Sam Darnold vs. Broncos

The Carolina Panthers have made yet another quarterback change. Sam Darnold will start in place of Baker Mayfield this week as they take on the Denver Broncos in Week 12.

A QB change: Panthers will start QB Sam Darnold vs. the Broncos on Sunday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2022

Darnold was the Panthers starter in 2021 where he completed 60% of passes for 2,527 yards with 9 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His 4-7 record is a big reason why they brought in Baker Mayfield. Except, Mayfield has played even worse. He has completed just 58% of his passes for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Broncos too are trying to figure out how to jump-start their woeful offense. The biggest change came last week with Nathaniel Hackett giving up play calling duties to Klint Kubiak. That led to a much better offensive efficiency last week. The team also cut ties with Melvin Gordon after yet another critical fumble at the goal line.

Both teams are looking for a positive foot forward after recent upheavals. The loser could end up seeing the rest of their season enter a tailspin.