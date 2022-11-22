Report: Broncos place running back Chase Edmonds on the injured reserve

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos placed recently acquired running back Chase Edmonds on the injured reserve. The running back suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Broncos' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday. Yesterday, Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Edmonds would miss “a few weeks”, but now, he will be out a minimum of four weeks.

Meanwhile, the #Broncos placed RB Chase Edmonds on injured reserve because of his high ankle sprain, meaning he's out at least four games. https://t.co/71SovIQTUn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 22, 2022

The Broncos running back depth has taken a bit of a hit in recent days. They waived veteran Melvin Gordon yesterday and he cleared waivers today and is free to sign with whoever, and now have placed running back Chase Edmonds on the injured reserve.

That leaves veteran Latavius Murray as the unquestioned starting tailback in the Broncos backfield. I would expect veteran Marlon Mack to join him this week with potentially practice squad running back Devine Ozigbo being added to the 53-man roster as well.

Speaking of practice squad running back, 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis has reported that the Broncos have added rookie Tyreik McAllister to their practice squad. The speedy back was with the team this offseason and into training camp before being waived during the summer. Now, he will serve as running back depth behind the Broncos suddenly thin and banged-up running back group.

I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Broncos add another back to their 53-man roster before this weekend’s game vs. the Panthers. The Rams waived veteran running back Darrell Henderson Jr. earlier today and he could serve as a potential replacement for Gordon moving forward. Just speculation on my part, but claiming him, or signing him would make sense considering the Broncos' running back issues and the amount of former Rams coaches in the Broncos staff.