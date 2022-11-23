What’s your favorite thing to do on Sundays?

With the 7th season in a row of having a dumpster fire as a football team, I’m wondering a bit about how many of you out in Broncos Country are still staying plugged in on game days.

I think after this many years of seeing a losing effort so consistently even after the team went out and signed a likely future Hall of Fame QB, there’s got to be something better to do with your time when the Denver Broncos are on.

I’d also encourage you all to consider carefully where you spend your dollars in association with this team. On the official NFL shop, Russell Wilson Jerseys can be had for $100. Do you really think what this team has done on the field of play is worth that much money?

I love this team and I always will, but at some point, I believe we need to make our voices known about the entertainment product that the Broncos organization is trotting out week after deflating week.

Hit up the poll below and let us know where you stand.

