Broncos currently have the 20th overall selection on the 2023 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos traded edge rusher, Bradley Chubb, to the Miami Dolphins for their first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, this pick originally belonged to the San Francisco 49ers, so we have to track their wins and losses throughout the remainder of the season to see where the Broncos will pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

This past Monday Night, the San Francisco 49ers traveled to Mexico City to take on Colt McCoy and the Arizona Cardinals. Unfortunately for the Broncos, this one was not very close. The 49ers won by the score of 38-10 and look like one of the best teams in the NFC and could make some noise in the postseason. Right now, the 49ers own the 20th overall selection according to tankathon. They’re factoring in postseason seeding, so the 49ers' positioning has not changed despite their victory.

.@Eric_Edholm + @TheDan_Parr: 2023 NFL Draft order: Bears holding highest pick since 2017; Cardinals nearing top 10https://t.co/F3zeGVN1uX pic.twitter.com/6RSdacq76t — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 23, 2022

This next Sunday, the 49ers host the New Orleans Saints who are currently 4-7 but are coming off a win against the Rams last week. They will likely be viewed as an underdog against the 6-4 49ers, but hopefully, they can pull an upset and help the Broncos' draft position.

The rest of the remaining 49ers’ schedule looks like this.

Week 13 - vs Miami Dolphins

Week 14 - at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 15 - at Seattle Seahawks

Week 16 - vs Washington Commanders

Week 17 - at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 18 - vs. Arizona Cardinals

Ideally, for the Broncos, the 49ers will lose most of these games and give the Broncos a top 10 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. They face some division rivals and play some tough games on the road in Mexico City, Seattle, and Las Vegas.

The 49ers are currently 6-4, but hopefully, the Cardinals will defeat them and knock them down to 6-5 on the season.