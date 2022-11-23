Broncos vs. Panthers practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers each released their first injury report of the week on Wednesday. The Broncos were again down multiple starters with Jonathan Harris, Jacob Martin, K’Waun Williams, KJ Hamler, and Jerry Jeudy all not participating along with a slew of other players limited.
When asked about linebacker Jacob Martin’s injury, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said, “It’s something with his knee that flared up after the game.”
As bad as things are for the Broncs, the Panthers are pretty banged up too with eight players on the non-participant list. However, running back D’Onta Foreman was giving a veteran rest day so he doesn’t really count.
Here is your full Broncos-Panthers practice participation report for Wednesday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Jonathan Harris
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|Jacob Martin
|OLB
|Knee
|DNP
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Elbow/Knee
|DNP
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|LS
|Hand
|LIMITED
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Hand
|LIMITED
|Latavius Murray
|RB
|Wrist
|LIMITED
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Knee
|LIMITED
Panthers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Myles Hartsfield
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Matt Ioannidis
|DT
|Calf
|DNP
|Giovanni Ricci
|TE
|Neck
|DNP
|Larnel Coleman
|T
|Illness
|DNP
|Cameron Erving
|T
|Illness
|DNP
|Shi Smith
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
|Cory Littleton
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|D’Onta Foreman
|RB
|NIR – resting player
|DNP
|Justin Burris
|S
|Concussion
|LIMITED
|PJ Walker
|QB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|WR
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
Loading comments...