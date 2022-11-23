 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Panthers practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos added a new name to their DNP list this week with OLB Jacob Martin dealing with a knee issue this week.

By Tim Lynch
DENVER BRONCOS VS LAS VEGAS RAIDERS, NFL Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers each released their first injury report of the week on Wednesday. The Broncos were again down multiple starters with Jonathan Harris, Jacob Martin, K’Waun Williams, KJ Hamler, and Jerry Jeudy all not participating along with a slew of other players limited.

When asked about linebacker Jacob Martin’s injury, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said, “It’s something with his knee that flared up after the game.”

As bad as things are for the Broncs, the Panthers are pretty banged up too with eight players on the non-participant list. However, running back D’Onta Foreman was giving a veteran rest day so he doesn’t really count.

Here is your full Broncos-Panthers practice participation report for Wednesday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
KJ Hamler WR Hamstring DNP
Jonathan Harris DL Knee DNP
Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle DNP
Jacob Martin OLB Knee DNP
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow/Knee DNP
Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring LIMITED
Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Hand LIMITED
Jonathon Cooper OLB Knee LIMITED
D.J. Jones DT Hand LIMITED
Latavius Murray RB Wrist LIMITED
Mike Purcell DL Ankle LIMITED
Justin Simmons S Knee LIMITED

Panthers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Myles Hartsfield DB Ankle DNP
Matt Ioannidis DT Calf DNP
Giovanni Ricci TE Neck DNP
Larnel Coleman T Illness DNP
Cameron Erving T Illness DNP
Shi Smith WR Illness DNP
Cory Littleton LB Ankle DNP
D’Onta Foreman RB NIR – resting player DNP
Justin Burris S Concussion LIMITED
PJ Walker QB Ankle LIMITED
Terrace Marshall Jr. WR Shoulder LIMITED

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

