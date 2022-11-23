Broncos vs. Panthers practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers each released their first injury report of the week on Wednesday. The Broncos were again down multiple starters with Jonathan Harris, Jacob Martin, K’Waun Williams, KJ Hamler, and Jerry Jeudy all not participating along with a slew of other players limited.

When asked about linebacker Jacob Martin’s injury, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said, “It’s something with his knee that flared up after the game.”

As bad as things are for the Broncs, the Panthers are pretty banged up too with eight players on the non-participant list. However, running back D’Onta Foreman was giving a veteran rest day so he doesn’t really count.

Here is your full Broncos-Panthers practice participation report for Wednesday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status KJ Hamler WR Hamstring DNP Jonathan Harris DL Knee DNP Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle DNP Jacob Martin OLB Knee DNP K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow/Knee DNP Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring LIMITED Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Hand LIMITED Jonathon Cooper OLB Knee LIMITED D.J. Jones DT Hand LIMITED Latavius Murray RB Wrist LIMITED Mike Purcell DL Ankle LIMITED Justin Simmons S Knee LIMITED

Panthers Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Myles Hartsfield DB Ankle DNP Matt Ioannidis DT Calf DNP Giovanni Ricci TE Neck DNP Larnel Coleman T Illness DNP Cameron Erving T Illness DNP Shi Smith WR Illness DNP Cory Littleton LB Ankle DNP D’Onta Foreman RB NIR – resting player DNP Justin Burris S Concussion LIMITED PJ Walker QB Ankle LIMITED Terrace Marshall Jr. WR Shoulder LIMITED