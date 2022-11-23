Week 12: Broncos at Panthers - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are both trying to avoid having their seasons slip away completely. Here is everything we have on this game.

The Denver Broncos (3-7) and Carolina Panthers (3-8) are both basically at a point where only an improbably undefeated end-of-the-season run will allow them to flirt with the playoffs. It’s over really. For both of these franchise. However, the team that wins this game could keep the idea alive of a strong finish to help power a more optimistic offseason. Maybe.

Anyway, Sam Darnold will start for the Panthers this week and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett doesn’t think that means it’ll be an easy game.

“I would say he’s underestimated as an athlete,” Hackett said on Wednesday. “He can take off, he can extend plays, he can run with the ball, and he can make scramble drills come alive. That’s going to be the probably the biggest challenge for us—making sure we contain him in the pocket and not let him get out and get loose.”

Darnold shouldn’t be turnover free against this Broncos defense, but if he is then we could see another low-scoring and frustrating ending for these 2022 Broncos.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. Mile High time on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on FOX.