Spice up your Thanksgiving with a Turkey Day Parlay with the odds coming from DraftKings Sportsbook!

Bet 1: Josh Allen 300+ pass yards (+100)

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills take on the home underdogs, the Detroit Lions, for the first Thanksgiving game of the day. The Lions are hot with a three game win streak defeating the Packers, Bears, and Giants. That being said, this is still the Bills game to lose with a clear advantage in the passing game with Allen facing one of the league’s worse pass defenses. Allen had a quiet week last week with 196 passing yards but expect the Bills to be more aggressive through the air against the Lions today.

Bet 2: Giants +6 first half (-105)

Both of these teams are coming off polar opposite weeks with the Dallas Cowboys destroying the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 40-3, whereas the Giants are coming off a disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions. The Cowboys are favored to be in control of this game and win, but on a short week and going against a stingy, opportunistic defense in the New York Giants, the Cowboys might not roll over the Giants right away in the first half of the game. All the Giants need to do is keep within 6 points of their division rival in the first half and the second part of the Thanksgiving parlay will be looking good.

Bet 3: Mac Jones over 7.5 rush yards (-110)

This one may look odd at first glance, but the third bet of the parlay is the over on Mac Jones’ rush yards. Jones has been looking to scramble more as the season progresses with the Patriots offensive line continuing to disappoint week in a week out. This struggling offensive line will be going against a great pass rush in Minnesota. Vikings linebacker, Za’Darius Smith, has been having a great season and I like his odds being able to flush Jones out the pocket and force Jones to use his legs on multiple occasions.

All three of these bets parlayed together come out to +645 odds ($10 to win $64.50). Comment which bets you like for the upcoming Thanksgiving football games and have a great Thanksgiving!

