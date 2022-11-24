NFL picks for Week 12 of the 2022 season

Heading into Week 12, Adam Malnati is still dominating the Mile High Report staff pick’em group here. I am now seven games back, having dropped two more games to Adam last week. I think the race now is for second place and that race is now getting interesting. Here’s where things stand:

Here are the rest of our NFL picks for Week 12 courtesy of Tallysight. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Meanwhile in our MHR Challengers group, Immatryin2score is still running away with things, but Little44 has moved themselves in position to be a threat. I continue my downward trajectory now tied for fourth place overall. The top pick’em last week was 11 wins with four people reaching that mark: Little44, RetiredLC, Orange Crush, and Rusty Nail.

Here is how to join the Mile High Report pick'em group.

Let’s see who is the top Bronco in Pick’em. Good luck!