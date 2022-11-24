Thanksgiving Day Football 2022: Bills at Lions - Live Updates

Welcome to Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season and Happy Thanksgiving!

We’ve got a triple-header today while we gorge on turkey and stuffing. Well maybe not this early, so while you cooking and prepping for the gorging, we’ve got the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions here first up. The Bills have lost two of their last three and Josh Allen has not looked very good, so this could be a tighter game than people expect.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Mile High time at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on CBS.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. I’ve got Josh Allen and the Bills winning this game outright, but I could see the Lions putting enough points on the board to cover that massive 9.5-point spread. I also took the over on that 54.5 points.