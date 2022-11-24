Thanksgiving Day Football 2022: Giants at Cowboys - Live Updates

Game one of Thanksgiving Day is complete, now we’re on to game two.

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a massive curb stompin’ of the previously 1-loss Minnesota Vikings, so they will obviously be heavy favorites over the New York Giants despite both teams sharing the same 7-3 record on the year. Ironically, both teams are fairly even this season with strong rushing attacks and poor passing attacks. However, the Cowboys do have a slightly better defense on the year. I give the edge to the home team, but not by as much as people might expect.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. Mile High time at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on FOX.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. I think the spread is insanely too high favoring the Cowboys here, but I also don’t trust the Giants one bit. While I like Dallas to win this game, I feel like the Giants should certainly be able to cover that double-digit spread and I’ll go with the over as well.