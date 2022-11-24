Thanksgiving Day Football 2022: Patriots at Vikings - Live Updates

Two Thanksgiving Day games are complete, now we’re on to the final one. Hope you all had a fantastic Thanksgiving Day holiday.

The New England Patriots come into this game with the fourth ranked defense in the NFL and they are fighting for playoff positioning in a tough AFC East division. The Minnesota Vikings are 8-2, but they have the 23rd ranked offense and 27th ranked defense. They are winning games without being all that impressive. At some point, I expect them to revert hard to the mean and that may have started last week with a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, November 24, 2022 at 6:20 p.m. Mile High time at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on NBC.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. Decided to go against the favorite here taking the Patriots to not only cover the three-point spread, but to beat the Vikings straight-up. It should be a lower scoring affair if that happens, so I also went with the under.