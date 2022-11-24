Broncos vs. Panthers practice participation report: Thursday

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett has made sure all of the Denver Broncos players and coaches enjoy Thanksgiving day with their families. The team did not hold a practice today and all injuries are estimations, so nothing really changed on that front either.
“The idea is to let the guys get with their families,” Hackett said of giving the players Thanksgiving off. “I think that’s always so important for the guys to come together. A bunch of guys are going to have some Thanksgivings together, which I think is great. But just like you said, it’s their off day and they could do that on a Tuesday.”
Hackett moved practice days around to ensure the players had this time with their families, which I think is great. The Carolina Panthers look like they did hold a practice session today as their injury report is not an estimation, so there were a couple of injury changes for them.
Here is your full Broncos-Panthers practice participation report for Thursday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday*
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday*
|Friday
|Game Status
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Jonathan Harris
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Jacob Martin
|OLB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Elbow/Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|LS
|Hand
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Hand
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Latavius Murray
|RB
|Wrist
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
Panthers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Myles Hartsfield
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Matt Ioannidis
|DT
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|Giovanni Ricci
|TE
|Neck
|DNP
|DNP
|Larnel Coleman
|T
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|Cameron Erving
|T
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|Shi Smith
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|Cory Littleton
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Taylor Moton
|T
|NIR - resting player
|--
|DNP
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|Illness
|--
|DNP
|PJ Walker
|QB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|WR
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Justin Burris
|S
|Concussion
|LIMITED
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
