Broncos vs. Panthers practice participation report: Thursday

It was a simulated practice, so nothing has changed for the Denver Broncos injury report for Thanksgiving Day.

By Tim Lynch
Denver Broncos v Tennessee Titans Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett has made sure all of the Denver Broncos players and coaches enjoy Thanksgiving day with their families. The team did not hold a practice today and all injuries are estimations, so nothing really changed on that front either.

“The idea is to let the guys get with their families,” Hackett said of giving the players Thanksgiving off. “I think that’s always so important for the guys to come together. A bunch of guys are going to have some Thanksgivings together, which I think is great. But just like you said, it’s their off day and they could do that on a Tuesday.”

Hackett moved practice days around to ensure the players had this time with their families, which I think is great. The Carolina Panthers look like they did hold a practice session today as their injury report is not an estimation, so there were a couple of injury changes for them.

Here is your full Broncos-Panthers practice participation report for Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday* Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday* Friday Game Status
KJ Hamler WR Hamstring DNP DNP
Jonathan Harris DL Knee DNP DNP
Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle DNP DNP
Jacob Martin OLB Knee DNP DNP
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow/Knee DNP DNP
Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED
Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Hand LIMITED LIMITED
Jonathon Cooper OLB Knee LIMITED LIMITED
D.J. Jones DT Hand LIMITED LIMITED
Latavius Murray RB Wrist LIMITED LIMITED
Mike Purcell DL Ankle LIMITED LIMITED
Justin Simmons S Knee LIMITED LIMITED

Panthers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Myles Hartsfield DB Ankle DNP DNP
Matt Ioannidis DT Calf DNP DNP
Giovanni Ricci TE Neck DNP DNP
Larnel Coleman T Illness DNP DNP
Cameron Erving T Illness DNP DNP
Shi Smith WR Illness DNP DNP
Cory Littleton LB Ankle DNP DNP
Taylor Moton T NIR - resting player -- DNP
Ian Thomas TE Illness -- DNP
PJ Walker QB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED
Terrace Marshall Jr. WR Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED
Justin Burris S Concussion LIMITED FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

