Broncos vs. Panthers practice participation report: Thursday

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett has made sure all of the Denver Broncos players and coaches enjoy Thanksgiving day with their families. The team did not hold a practice today and all injuries are estimations, so nothing really changed on that front either.

“The idea is to let the guys get with their families,” Hackett said of giving the players Thanksgiving off. “I think that’s always so important for the guys to come together. A bunch of guys are going to have some Thanksgivings together, which I think is great. But just like you said, it’s their off day and they could do that on a Tuesday.”

Hackett moved practice days around to ensure the players had this time with their families, which I think is great. The Carolina Panthers look like they did hold a practice session today as their injury report is not an estimation, so there were a couple of injury changes for them.

Here is your full Broncos-Panthers practice participation report for Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday* Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday* Friday Game Status KJ Hamler WR Hamstring DNP DNP Jonathan Harris DL Knee DNP DNP Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle DNP DNP Jacob Martin OLB Knee DNP DNP K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow/Knee DNP DNP Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Hand LIMITED LIMITED Jonathon Cooper OLB Knee LIMITED LIMITED D.J. Jones DT Hand LIMITED LIMITED Latavius Murray RB Wrist LIMITED LIMITED Mike Purcell DL Ankle LIMITED LIMITED Justin Simmons S Knee LIMITED LIMITED

Panthers Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Myles Hartsfield DB Ankle DNP DNP Matt Ioannidis DT Calf DNP DNP Giovanni Ricci TE Neck DNP DNP Larnel Coleman T Illness DNP DNP Cameron Erving T Illness DNP DNP Shi Smith WR Illness DNP DNP Cory Littleton LB Ankle DNP DNP Taylor Moton T NIR - resting player -- DNP Ian Thomas TE Illness -- DNP PJ Walker QB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED Terrace Marshall Jr. WR Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED Justin Burris S Concussion LIMITED FULL