How many games will the Broncos win to close out the season?

With just seven games left in the regular season, its time to guess how many wins we think the Denver Broncos will close out the season with. I asked this as the primary question of our weekly SB Nation Reacts fan survey and, frankly, the results are right where I expected them to be.

I voted for two as I think they get one this week and one more in the final six. I think we could see some surprises from the offense there too, so I’m not ruling out a more impressive finish now that Klint Kubiak is calling the plays. That first one should come this week against the Carolina Panthers.

The second part of the poll is our weekly confidence poll and, despite the loss, confidence bounced just slightly last week. I think a big part of that is how much better the offense moved the ball throughout the game. It surely looks like Kubiak will turn things around at least a little bit in these final seven games.

What do you all think of these survey results? Let us know in the comments section below.