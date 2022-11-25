 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Panthers practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos get a little bit of good news on the injury front ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos have ruled defensive lineman Jonathan Harris, cornerback K’Waun Williams, and wide receivers KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy all out for Week 12 against the Carolina Panthers. However, they received a bit of good news with both fullback/tight end Andrew Beck and outside linebacker Jacob Martin listed as questionable.

With the devastation at the wide receiver position, the Broncos will have two undrafted rookies active for this game. Jalen Virgil has been active, but Brandon Johnson will also be elevated from the practice squad this week.

“I give him so much credit, Brandon [Johnson]. Like we talked about earlier, he was out for four weeks due to his injury,” Hackett said on Friday. “He was doing a great job; we all saw it in training camp. He earned his way up to get reps with ones, at times. Then he had the opportunity to come back here and was in great shape. For a young guy, that’s always a great thing to see. He was able to stay with the offense, so he didn’t have to relearn anything. We were able to implement him in right away.”

Was pretty high on Johnson during the preseason and was shocked when he didn’t survive the roster cuts. Luckily, the Broncos got him back. Both he and Virgil seem like guys who could grow into a starter-level type talent on the field. Opportunities like these are vital for these undrafted-type guys.

Here is your full Broncos-Panthers practice participation report for Friday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday* Friday Game Status
KJ Hamler WR Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT
Jonathan Harris DL Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT
Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow/Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT
Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Jacob Martin OLB Knee DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Hand LIMITED LIMITED FULL --
Jonathon Cooper OLB Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL --
D.J. Jones DT Hand LIMITED LIMITED FULL --
Latavius Murray RB Wrist LIMITED LIMITED FULL --
Mike Purcell DL Ankle LIMITED LIMITED FULL --
Justin Simmons S Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL

Panthers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Myles Hartsfield DB Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT
Matt Ioannidis DT Calf DNP DNP DNP OUT
Giovanni Ricci TE Neck DNP DNP DNP DOUBTFUL
Cory Littleton LB Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT
Ian Thomas TE Illness -- DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE
Stephen Sullivan TE Illness -- -- DNP QUESTIONABLE
PJ Walker QB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED DOUBTFUL
Justin Burris S Concussion LIMITED FULL FULL --
Larnel Coleman T Illness DNP DNP FULL --
Cameron Erving T Illness DNP DNP FULL --
Terrace Marshall Jr. WR Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE
Shi Smith WR Illness DNP DNP FULL --

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

