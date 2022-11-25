Broncos vs. Panthers practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos have ruled defensive lineman Jonathan Harris, cornerback K’Waun Williams, and wide receivers KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy all out for Week 12 against the Carolina Panthers. However, they received a bit of good news with both fullback/tight end Andrew Beck and outside linebacker Jacob Martin listed as questionable.

With the devastation at the wide receiver position, the Broncos will have two undrafted rookies active for this game. Jalen Virgil has been active, but Brandon Johnson will also be elevated from the practice squad this week.

“I give him so much credit, Brandon [Johnson]. Like we talked about earlier, he was out for four weeks due to his injury,” Hackett said on Friday. “He was doing a great job; we all saw it in training camp. He earned his way up to get reps with ones, at times. Then he had the opportunity to come back here and was in great shape. For a young guy, that’s always a great thing to see. He was able to stay with the offense, so he didn’t have to relearn anything. We were able to implement him in right away.”

Was pretty high on Johnson during the preseason and was shocked when he didn’t survive the roster cuts. Luckily, the Broncos got him back. Both he and Virgil seem like guys who could grow into a starter-level type talent on the field. Opportunities like these are vital for these undrafted-type guys.

Here is your full Broncos-Panthers practice participation report for Friday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday* Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday* Friday Game Status KJ Hamler WR Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Jonathan Harris DL Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow/Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Jacob Martin OLB Knee DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Hand LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Jonathon Cooper OLB Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- D.J. Jones DT Hand LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Latavius Murray RB Wrist LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Mike Purcell DL Ankle LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Justin Simmons S Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL

Panthers Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Myles Hartsfield DB Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Matt Ioannidis DT Calf DNP DNP DNP OUT Giovanni Ricci TE Neck DNP DNP DNP DOUBTFUL Cory Littleton LB Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Ian Thomas TE Illness -- DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE Stephen Sullivan TE Illness -- -- DNP QUESTIONABLE PJ Walker QB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED DOUBTFUL Justin Burris S Concussion LIMITED FULL FULL -- Larnel Coleman T Illness DNP DNP FULL -- Cameron Erving T Illness DNP DNP FULL -- Terrace Marshall Jr. WR Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE Shi Smith WR Illness DNP DNP FULL --