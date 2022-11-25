Broncos vs. Panthers practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos have ruled defensive lineman Jonathan Harris, cornerback K’Waun Williams, and wide receivers KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy all out for Week 12 against the Carolina Panthers. However, they received a bit of good news with both fullback/tight end Andrew Beck and outside linebacker Jacob Martin listed as questionable.
With the devastation at the wide receiver position, the Broncos will have two undrafted rookies active for this game. Jalen Virgil has been active, but Brandon Johnson will also be elevated from the practice squad this week.
“I give him so much credit, Brandon [Johnson]. Like we talked about earlier, he was out for four weeks due to his injury,” Hackett said on Friday. “He was doing a great job; we all saw it in training camp. He earned his way up to get reps with ones, at times. Then he had the opportunity to come back here and was in great shape. For a young guy, that’s always a great thing to see. He was able to stay with the offense, so he didn’t have to relearn anything. We were able to implement him in right away.”
Was pretty high on Johnson during the preseason and was shocked when he didn’t survive the roster cuts. Luckily, the Broncos got him back. Both he and Virgil seem like guys who could grow into a starter-level type talent on the field. Opportunities like these are vital for these undrafted-type guys.
Here is your full Broncos-Panthers practice participation report for Friday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday*
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday*
|Friday
|Game Status
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Jonathan Harris
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Elbow/Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jacob Martin
|OLB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|LS
|Hand
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Hand
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Latavius Murray
|RB
|Wrist
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
Panthers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Myles Hartsfield
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Matt Ioannidis
|DT
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Giovanni Ricci
|TE
|Neck
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DOUBTFUL
|Cory Littleton
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|Illness
|--
|DNP
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Stephen Sullivan
|TE
|Illness
|--
|--
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|PJ Walker
|QB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|DOUBTFUL
|Justin Burris
|S
|Concussion
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Larnel Coleman
|T
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|FULL
|--
|Cameron Erving
|T
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|FULL
|--
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|WR
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Shi Smith
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|FULL
|--
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
