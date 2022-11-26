Broncos vs. Panthers score predictions for Week 12

The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers look like two teams heading for a Top 5 NFL Draft pick. Except, in Denver’s case a Top 5 pick for the Seattle Seahawks. There is no doubt the Broncos are the more talent team this week, but there isn’t a whole lot of faith this team can find a way to win any game - even when clearly favored.

Collectively, we predict a 21-14 win. Probably the most convincing win prediction we’ve put together since everyone began to realize the 2022 Broncos offense under Nathaniel Hackett was going to be a complete flop. Individually, however, there is at least one who thinks Denver continues to slide.

Broncos 33, Panthers 13

This week is the week. Broken clock is right twice a day and this broken clock is predicting an offensive explosion every week until that broken clock is right! Russell Wilson starts cooking for real and the Broncos finally put together a fully complete game for the win. Let’s Ride! - Tim Lynch

Broncos 17, Panthers 13

Klint Kubiak and this Broncos offense will do the unthinkable this week: break the 16-point mark and put a whole TWO touchdowns on the board this week. The offense takes another step and will (probably) be able to avoid fumbling the ball at the goal line with their latest reduction to the backfield. Let’s just hope that Sam Darnold or Baker Mayfield doesn’t have a career game against Denver, because that would only make sense. - Ross Allen

Broncos 21, Panthers 17

A game in which the Broncos score 20 points?! Yes, I think after getting to know Klint Kubiak’s play calling last week, the unit gets better acquainted and executes more successfully. The defense will wear down at some point in the latter half of the season, but it won’t be against the Sam Darnold-led Panthers. The Broncos have to win another game this season at some point, right?…RIGHT??? - Nick Burch

Broncos 18, Panthers 17

All they have to do is get to 18. That is all the defense is asking for. Just 18 measly points. - Adam Malnati

Panthers 17, Broncos 13

Denver “should” win this game. But I don’t care who the Broncos play, this offense won’t be able to do anything. - Ian St. Clair

Broncos 24, Panthers 10

Denver opens with just a field goal, which is disappointing but better than nothing. After both teams trade punting drives, Von Miller will get a strip sack that leads to a Broncos touchdown. Although there will be a point when the game seems close with Broncos having just a 16-10 lead, Miller & Co. will ensure that it never really is and win the game handily when Peyton Manning hands off to CJ Anderson for a two-yard touchdown run and then hits Bennie Fowler for a two-point conversion.

At least...that’s the Broncos-Panthers game I’m watching on Sunday. - Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann

Broncos 24, Panthers 13

I know, I know. Denver’s offense scoring 24 points feels very optimistic, but I think they’ll get some help from the defense in the form of turnovers and short fields. It is Sam Darnold, after all. Many of the Broncos' issues have stemmed from an inability to run the ball and the offensive line not holding up (second most QB hits with 48.) Luckily, the Panthers are 22nd in sack percentage and 26th in rushing yards allowed per game. If those issues are mitigated by the Panthers' struggles, it will open up the offense in Kubiak’s second week calling plays.

I should note that this was going to be my prediction before Laurie’s reference, but scoring 24 points against Carolina would have to be a good sign, right? - Chad Workman

What is your score prediction for the Broncos-Panthers game? Let us know in the comments section below.