AFC West Watch: Chargers look to strengthen playoff hopes

The race for the AFC West is all but over.

And yet again, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will win the division.

The Los Angeles Chargers are the lone remaining team with a chance to make the NFL playoffs.

Here’s a look at this week’s AFC West watch.

Los Angeles Rams (3-7) vs Kansas City Chiefs (8-2), 2:25 p.m., FOX

When the schedule came out, this game was circled on a lot of calendars.

The last time these two teams played in Nov. 2018, they combined for 105 points.

Throw in the Rams being the defending Super Bowl champs and KC being a perennial contender, and this was going to be a great game.

Not anymore.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Chiefs as monster -15.5-point favorites and Matthew Stafford isn’t playing.

Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) vs Arizona Cardinals (4-7), 2:05 p.m., CBS

If the Chargers are a playoff team, this is a game they need to win.

After the Cardinals, Justin Herbert and LA have two very difficult games when they host the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans.

The road to the playoffs gets a little more difficult if the Chargers lose this game.

And on Sunday, it looks like Kyler Murray will play and he’s a handful for any defense.

DraftKings has LA as a slight -2.5-point favorite.

The Seahawks are coming off their bye and playing at home.

They should have little problem with the Raiders.

A little surprising is the fact Seattle is only a -4-point favorite at DraftKings.