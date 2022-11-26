Broncos made a few roster moves ahead of Week 12 matchup vs. Panthers

The Denver Broncos have announced a few roster moves ahead of their game against the Carolina Panthers. The first was promoting running back Devine Ozigbo to the active roster. With the waiving of Melvin Gordon earlier this week and having to place Chase Edmonds on injured reserve, the Broncos have a need for an active third running back behind Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack.

Ozigbo has appeared in two games this season, with 30 total snaps on offense and special teams. However, only two of those snaps came on the actual offense where he had one carry for two yards.

The team also elevated undrafted rookie wide receiver Brandon Johnson and seventh-round pick cornerback Faion Hicks from the practice squad. Injuries is why Johnson is getting his chance to show his NFL ability. Both KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy have been ruled out of this game. Johnson saw his first game action last week with two targets, but only one reception for two yards. The other target was a toe tap away from being a big-time touchdown from Russell Wilson, so I’ll be anxious to see how he does in his second chance here against the Panthers.

Hicks has yet to see any snaps this season. He was initially waived during the team’s final cut down, but was signed back to the practice squad the next day where he has been ever since.

Of the three, I’m most excited to see how Johnson continued to progress. I really felt he earned a roster spot during the preseason and I’d like to see how he grows with more opportunities.