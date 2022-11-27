Broncos vs. Panthers: How to watch Week 12 matchup

Game Preview

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos offense saw some actual efficiency last week. For a half anyway. Completion percentages were up and scoring could have been in the 20s had Melvin Gordon not fumbled away a touchdown along with his job.

The offense will face a much better defense in the Carolina Panthers. The injury-riddled offensive line is going to face a Panthers defense that is very good at generating pressure.

“They’re a good defense,” Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said this week. “[DE Brian] Burns—he’s been a very good player throughout his time in the league. They do a lot of unique things from their pressure. They love to pressure. They are one of the highest pressuring teams in the league. They’ll bring it from all over and they’ll definitely test Russell [Wilson]. He’s going to have to follow his protection rules and understand what he’s going to be facing because they’re going to throw everything at him. There’s going to be some things that they haven’t done before that they’re probably going to throw at him. They’re really good defense with their pressure schemes and they’re stout up front. ‘95’ (Panthers DT Derrick Brown) is a monster in the middle. They’ve got a lot of good football players.”

The only way Denver wins this game is through continued good defensive effort on their side and for Wilson and the offense to finally behave like a functional unit out there for 60 minutes. Something they have not done through ten games yet.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

Who: Denver Broncos (3-7) vs. Carolina Panthers (3-8)

When: Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Mile High time

Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV Channel: FOX / Channel 7 Denver

Online Streaming: FuboTV

Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst), and Jen Hale (sideline)

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network

If you are in the YELLOW areas on the map below, you will be able to watch this game on FOX. Alaska and Hawaii will not be carrying this game.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday* Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday* Friday Game Status KJ Hamler WR Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Jonathan Harris DL Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow/Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Jacob Martin OLB Knee DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Hand LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Jonathon Cooper OLB Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- D.J. Jones DT Hand LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Latavius Murray RB Wrist LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Mike Purcell DL Ankle LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Justin Simmons S Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL

Panthers Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Myles Hartsfield DB Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Matt Ioannidis DT Calf DNP DNP DNP OUT Giovanni Ricci TE Neck DNP DNP DNP DOUBTFUL Cory Littleton LB Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Ian Thomas TE Illness -- DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE Stephen Sullivan TE Illness -- -- DNP QUESTIONABLE PJ Walker QB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED DOUBTFUL Justin Burris S Concussion LIMITED FULL FULL -- Larnel Coleman T Illness DNP DNP FULL -- Cameron Erving T Illness DNP DNP FULL -- Terrace Marshall Jr. WR Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE Shi Smith WR Illness DNP DNP FULL --

Broncos-Panthers Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened slight 2.5-point road favorites over the Panthers heading into Week 12. However, as the week wore on the line has shifted slightly to a 1.5-point margin in favor of Denver with an over/under at 36. I think the Broncos finally win again here and give us all a brief break from the season-long offensive struggles.

Fan Sentiment

This week in our SB Nation Reacts survey, we asked Broncos Country how many more games they thought Denver would win. A vast majority said zero to two games, with most of those thinking 1 or 2. That would send the Broncos towards a record somewhere between 3-14 and 5-12. Ooof.

