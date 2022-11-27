Broncos vs. Panthers: How to watch Week 12 matchup

Game Preview
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos offense saw some actual efficiency last week. For a half anyway. Completion percentages were up and scoring could have been in the 20s had Melvin Gordon not fumbled away a touchdown along with his job.
The offense will face a much better defense in the Carolina Panthers. The injury-riddled offensive line is going to face a Panthers defense that is very good at generating pressure.
“They’re a good defense,” Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said this week. “[DE Brian] Burns—he’s been a very good player throughout his time in the league. They do a lot of unique things from their pressure. They love to pressure. They are one of the highest pressuring teams in the league. They’ll bring it from all over and they’ll definitely test Russell [Wilson]. He’s going to have to follow his protection rules and understand what he’s going to be facing because they’re going to throw everything at him. There’s going to be some things that they haven’t done before that they’re probably going to throw at him. They’re really good defense with their pressure schemes and they’re stout up front. ‘95’ (Panthers DT Derrick Brown) is a monster in the middle. They’ve got a lot of good football players.”
The only way Denver wins this game is through continued good defensive effort on their side and for Wilson and the offense to finally behave like a functional unit out there for 60 minutes. Something they have not done through ten games yet.
Here’s how to watch.
TV Schedule
Who: Denver Broncos (3-7) vs. Carolina Panthers (3-8)
When: Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Mile High time
Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
TV Channel: FOX / Channel 7 Denver
Online Streaming: FuboTV
Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Robert Smith (analyst), and Jen Hale (sideline)
Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network
If you are in the YELLOW areas on the map below, you will be able to watch this game on FOX. Alaska and Hawaii will not be carrying this game.
If you see YELLOW in your area, you’ll have the #Broncos #Panthers game on FOX this weekend. #DENvsCAR https://t.co/VQaUNt3yvm— Tim Lynch (@TimLynch1978) November 24, 2022
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday*
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday*
|Friday
|Game Status
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Jonathan Harris
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Elbow/Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jacob Martin
|OLB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|LS
|Hand
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Hand
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Latavius Murray
|RB
|Wrist
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
Panthers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Myles Hartsfield
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Matt Ioannidis
|DT
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Giovanni Ricci
|TE
|Neck
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DOUBTFUL
|Cory Littleton
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|Illness
|--
|DNP
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Stephen Sullivan
|TE
|Illness
|--
|--
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|PJ Walker
|QB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|DOUBTFUL
|Justin Burris
|S
|Concussion
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Larnel Coleman
|T
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|FULL
|--
|Cameron Erving
|T
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|FULL
|--
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|WR
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Shi Smith
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|FULL
|--
Broncos-Panthers Betting Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened slight 2.5-point road favorites over the Panthers heading into Week 12. However, as the week wore on the line has shifted slightly to a 1.5-point margin in favor of Denver with an over/under at 36. I think the Broncos finally win again here and give us all a brief break from the season-long offensive struggles.
Fan Sentiment
This week in our SB Nation Reacts survey, we asked Broncos Country how many more games they thought Denver would win. A vast majority said zero to two games, with most of those thinking 1 or 2. That would send the Broncos towards a record somewhere between 3-14 and 5-12. Ooof.
Broncos Podcasts
For this season, we have completely revamped our entire podcasting efforts for 2022. We have added more long-form shows, but have also begun a daily morning news podcast we have dubbed Horse Tracks to keep fans updated on everything that’s going on in a shorter type of episode.
Here are the long-form shows we produce each week.
Mile High Report Roundup with Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann: Week 12
Sadly, it's not #SB50 anymore.— Doctor of Words (and tights) (@docllv) November 26, 2022
Instead of battling for the best of the best, this #DENvsCAR matchup features teams with two of the worst records in the NFL.
Can the #Broncos pull out a win and get a little momentum for the rest of the season? https://t.co/22Rx3XfrII
Broncos Binge with Rachel Strand: Week 12
Dublin to Denver with Michael McQuaid, Colum Cronin, and Stuart Roche: Week 12
You can subscribe to our podcast feed on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and anywhere else you get your podcasts.
Broncos Schedule 2022
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|1
|9/12/2022
|at Seattle Seahawks (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN / ABC
|16-17
|0-1
|2
|9/18/2022
|vs Houston Texans
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|16-9
|1-1
|3
|9/25/2022
|vs San Francisco 49ers (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC / Peacock
|11-10
|2-1
|4
|10/2/2022
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|23-32
|2-2
|5
|10/6/2022
|vs Indianapolis Colts (TNF)
|6:15 PM
|Amazon Prime
|9-12
|2-3
|6
|10/17/2022
|at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN
|16-19
|2-4
|7
|10/23/2022
|vs New York Jets
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|9-16
|2-5
|8
|10/30/2022
|at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, UK)
|7:30 AM
|ESPN+
|21-17
|3-5
|9
|11/6/2022
|BYE WEEK
|10
|11/13/2022
|at Tennessee Titans
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|10-17
|3-6
|11
|11/20/2022
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|16-22
|3-7
|12
|11/27/2022
|at Carolina Panthers
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|13
|12/4/2022
|at Baltimore Ravens
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|14
|12/11/2022
|vs Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC / Peacock
|15
|12/18/2022
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|16
|12/25/2022
|at Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day)
|2:30 PM
|CBS / Paramount+
|17
|1/1/2023
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|18
|1/8/2023
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|TBD
|TBD
