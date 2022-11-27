Is this the week the Broncos finally top 18 points?

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Eighteen points.

That’s the threshold for the Denver Broncos.

Is this the week the putrid Broncos offense tops that number? Based on the record of the Carolina Panthers, you think absolutely yes.

But the Panthers do have a solid defense. Carolina just held Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to 13 points. Now it faces Denver? That’s like jumping from advanced calculus to simple addition.

So anyone who expects this offense to score 18 or more points today is setting themselves up for disappointment. Until the Broncos offense can get it out of its way, there’s no way to think that will change.

What could certainly help is to make second-half adjustments and literally do anything in the third quarter. But again, Denver hasn't done that all season.

The Broncos “should” win this game.

But given how truly offensive Denver’s offense is, everything is on the table. That includes losing to a team that has Sam Darnold at quarterback.

