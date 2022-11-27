 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Panthers gameday inactives: Week 12

The Denver Broncos will be without two starting wide receivers against the Carolina Panthers. Here are your gameday inactives.

By Tim Lynch
New York Jets v Denver Broncos Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos will be without three key contributors again this week with cornerback K’Waun Williams out and both wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler out. Denver elevated undrafted rookie wide receiver Brandon Johnson and seventh-round draft pick cornerback Faion Hicks to fill out their gameday roster.

There was some good news on the injury front as both fullback/tight end Andrew Beck and outside linebacker Jacob Martin were healthy enough to go this week against the Carolina Panthers are are active for this game.

As for the Panthers, they will be without starting defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis for this game. He has been an import part of Carolina’s interior pass rush this season with 8 QB hits and a sack through nine games.

Here is the full list of gameday inactives for the Broncos and Panthers today.

Broncos inactives

Player Position
Player Position
KJ Hamler WR
Jerry Jeudy WR
Michael Ojemudia CB
K'Waun Williams CB
Anthony Harris S
Albert Okquegbunam TE
Jonathan Harris DL

Panthers inactives

Player Position
Player Position
PJ Walker QB
Justin Burris S
Myles Hartsfield S
Giovanni Ricci TE
Corey Littleton LB
Larnel Coleman OT
Matt Ioannidis DT

