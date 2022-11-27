Broncos vs. Panthers second quarter recap

The Denver Broncos got their first first down as the first quarter ended, but they would open up the second quarter with three straight plays that went nowhere. Including an 11-yard sack by Brian Burns.

Special Teams taketh, but they also giveth. On the ensuing punt, the Carolina Panthers returner muffed the punt where Delarin Turner-Yell would recover at the Panthers’ 27-yard line.

Kendall Hinton end around put the Broncos at the Panthers 15-yard line on the first play from there. The drive would ultimately stall inside the 10-yard line, but Brandon McManus would put the Broncos on the board.

Panthers 7, Broncos 3.

Denver’s run defense vanished on the Panthers next drive. They easily ran their way down to the Broncos 20-yard line, but one of the few passes came on a third and four. Pat Surtain redeemed himself from giving up that touchdown pass with a nice pass breakup to force a Panthers field goal attempt.

Panthers 10, Broncos 3.

Denver stuck with the run game on their next drive and Latavius Murray broke through the middle of the field for a 52-yard gain to the Panthers 22-yard line.

Russell Wilson would have his hand hit as he threw and it was ruled a fumble with the Panthers recovering.

The Broncos defense forced a three and out, but Nathaniel Hackett didn’t use any timeouts to give the offense time for a drive. So they would takeover with a minute, 50 seconds left in the half. The Panthers showed zero respect for the Broncos offense by calling a timeout after a first down run for three yards.

Wilson responded to that with his first target to Courtland Sutton in the game. A quick seven-yard gain with 90 seconds left in the half. The Broncos would not gain another first down from there and would punt it away with less than a minute left in the half.

The same ole 2022 Broncos today, folks.