Broncos vs. Panthers third quarter recap

When the Denver Broncos deferred possession to the second half, we all knew they’d start the second half with a three and out and that is exactly what they did. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers rushing attack began to wear down the Broncos defense as they put together a scoring drive to open up their second half possession.

The drive just looked too easy and with an offense that looks putrid, that was a very concerning development.

Panthers 17, Broncos 3.

It's disappointing that the #Broncos front office is content to just let this ride. Losing culture attitude if there ever was one. https://t.co/k8aIWXU3I7 — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) November 27, 2022

The Broncos began to look like a team about to implode from there. Courtland Sutton was called for an unsportsmanlike penalty during a scuffle on the sidelines with a Panthers player. They would punt it away back to the Panthers from there, but the Broncos defense kept things up on their end forcing a punt too.

However, the Broncos offense just can’t get anything going. Another three and out is how the third quarter would come to an end.

Is there any hope for this Broncos team in 2022? I’m thinking not.