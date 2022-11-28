The Denver Broncos season is over. There is nothing a coach can say, a player can say, or a team PR person can say to make anyone think differently. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens just go shocked by the Jacksonville Jaguars and will likely be looking for blood next week. That probably doesn’t bode well for Denver.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos open 7.5-point underdogs to the Ravens in Week 12. The over/under for this game stands at 40.

Broncos vs. Ravens betting odds

Denver Broncos (3-8) at Baltimore Ravens (7-4)

Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Mile High time

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

ATS Betting Lines: Baltimore -7.5

Moneyline Odds: Denver +290 / Baltimore -350

Over/Under: 40.0

Frankly, its hard to come up with any path for the Broncos to compete in this game. Their offense would have done something by now if they were ever going to do something. Klint Kubiak is just calling the plays from the same system that Nathaniel Hackett brought with him, so the results have been basically the same.

If the lowly Carolina Panthers were able to manhandle the Broncos offense so easily, then I would guess the Ravens wouldn’t have too difficult of a time either. Plus with Lamar Jackson back there giving the Broncos defense fits, I would assume this game is going to get ugly quickly for Denver. Who knows, maybe I’m wrong.

What do you think Broncos Country?