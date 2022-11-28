Scenes from the Broncos 23-10 blowout loss to the Panthers

The Denver Broncos flopped again this week in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers in a game they were never really competitive in. Denver has now lost seven of their last eight games, with the sole win being one that “saved” Nathaniel Hackett’s job. What an error that decision was.

Coming into this game, the Panthers were every bit as bad as the Broncos. However, Denver simply failed to show up and were completely non-competitive. That’s a damning fact against any narrative that Hackett hasn’t lost the locker room. I think its over. The fans know it. The players know it. And by now, even Nathaniel Hackett knows it.

Carolina won this game with an interim head coach. That also adds fuel to the fire that is the desire of fans to see Hackett shown the door. I’m not attacking anyone’s livelihood by agreeing with that. Hackett will get paid regardless. As I sit here writing this up late Sunday night, I am convinced this team just needs a change.