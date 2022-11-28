Russell Wilson on offensive struggles: ‘It’s unacceptable’

The Denver Broncos lost another game this week and the offensive struggles that have hamstrung this team all season long was the main culprit yet again. The 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers was just another display of complete ineptitude offensively and now the team has dropped seven of their last eight games.

Quarterback Russell Wilson was asked about the offenses inability to score points and he was quite frank about things.

“Yeah, it’s unacceptable. Bottom line. This organization. This tradition here ... Just it’s unacceptable.”

“Yeah, it’s unacceptable,” Wilson said after the game. “Bottom line. This organization. This tradition here. Everything else, we got to honor it. We got to honor it by winning. We got to honor it by our work ethic. Continue to work hard. We got to go out there and play. Play great and be able to find ways to score touchdowns. I think at the end of the game there, the best thing I saw was we didn’t give up. Then even that second to last drive there, we battled. Went up and down the field. Kept going. Kept going. Had some shots in the endzone. Then I was happy for Brandon (Johnson) obviously. Just get that touchdown for him. Just it’s unacceptable.”

He rambled a bit, but the bookend of his comments is all that needed to be said. It’s unacceptable. Tim Tebow’s schoolyard ball offense from 2011 was more efficient than whatever it is we are watching from these 2022 Broncos.

When pressed on why things are going well, Wilson noted the obvious fact that they have zero consistency out there.

“We got to get the losing out of our system. Winning is a habit. Losing can be too.”

“We’ve been inconsistent,” Wilson said. “We’ve been inconsistent. We’ve had some good runs. We’ve had some good passing plays. We’ve had some good moments. Some really good moments. Then we’ve had some bad ones too. Allowed us not to be successful. We got to get the losing out of our system. Winning is a habit. Losing can be too.”

One good drive often precedes and follows multiple three and outs. It’s maddening. One thing is certain, the Broncos franchise has a strong habit of losing and that mentality is showing through each and every week. Change is needed, but General Manager George Paton may be looking to wait until January to make that call.

