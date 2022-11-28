Broncos have one of the worst scoring offenses since 2010

The Denver Broncos are making history with one of the worst scoring offenses in over a decade. Field Yates posted a tweet saying Denver had the second-worst scoring offense since 2000, but that appears to be incorrect. While it isn’t that bad, it is still pretty bad. They rank as the eighth worst scoring offense since 2010.

Team PPG since 2010 Year Team PPG Year Team PPG 2011 St. Louis Rams 12.1 2010 Carolina Panthers 12.3 2012 Kansas City Chiefs 13.2 2011 Kansas City Chiefs 13.3 2011 Cleveland Browns 13.6 2016 Los Angeles Rams 14.0 2018 Arizona Cardinals 14.1 2022 Denver Broncos 14.3

All signs point towards a Nathaniel Hackett dismissal after the season, so we should expect more of the same as the players languish under a scheme that is a complete flop. The Broncos may not win another game, which would give the Seattle Seahawks near enough to the number one overall pick in 2023. This would really upset the fanbase and likely give the franchise one more year to turn things around before George Paton’s seat becomes very hot.