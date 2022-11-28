Report: Chiefs sign former Broncos running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad

According to NFL Network’s insider Tom Pelissero, former Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has signed on to the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. He was waived by the Broncos last Monday after fumbling the ball at the one-yard line against the Raiders and now stays within the AFC West and with the rival Chiefs.

Two-time Pro Bowl RB Melvin Gordon is expected to sign with the #Chiefs practice squad, per source.



Released by Denver last week, Gordon should be active soon. Another weapon for the stretch run. pic.twitter.com/LBZ7cK2utG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 28, 2022

The oft-fumbling running back had his issues with the Broncos, but was a pretty good red zone back throughout his career and could look to be that sort of back with the Chiefs.

As of right now, rookie Isiah Pacheco has been the Chiefs starting tailback for the past two weeks and has been effective in that role. They did place former first-round pick Clyde-Edward Helaire on the injured reserve last week and could view Gordon as a replacement for him in their offense.

Gordon will likely stay on the practice squad this week while he learns the offense, and the team, and just gets adjusted to a new team midseason. I wouldn’t be shocked to see him activated off the practice squad the following week. That week 14 matchup, of course, comes in Denver, at Mile High Field, against our Denver Broncos.

The script just writes itself sometimes.

With how this season has gone, you know damn well that Gordon will likely play in that game and score a touchdown against the Broncos. You just know it.

Or maybe, he fumbles at the goal line.