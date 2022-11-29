Broncos currently have the 25th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos traded edge rusher, Bradley Chubb, to the Miami Dolphins for their first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, this pick originally belonged to the San Francisco 49ers, so we have to track their wins and losses throughout the remainder of the season to see where the Broncos will pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

This past Sunday, the 49ers hosted Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints. They were heavily favored against them and showed why. They defeated the Saints by the score of 13-0 and moved to the record of 7-4 and at the top of the NFC West. With the Niners moving to the top of the NFC West, they moved from the 20th overall selection to the 25th overall selection via tankathon.

The Seahawks and Lions are currently holding some highly valuable picks thanks to the struggles of the Broncos and Rams. @Eric_Edholm + @TheDan_Parr provide a look at the updated 2023 NFL Draft order for Round 1 along with needs for every team.https://t.co/ceHMRWaR6F pic.twitter.com/XaFMJxw0zp — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 29, 2022

This upcoming Sunday, the 49ers face one of their toughest remaining challenges on the schedule. They host the explosive Miami Dolphins coached by former 49ers coach, Mike McDaniel. This figures to be the “game of the week” and presents a tough challenge to the 49ers. They will be down running back Elijah Mitchell who injured his MCL again, and star running back Christian McCaffrey has some “knee irritation”, so that will be something to watch moving forward.

Ideally, for the Broncos, the 49ers will lose most of these games and give the Broncos a top 10 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. They face some division rivals and play some tough games on the road in Mexico City, Seattle, and Las Vegas.

The 49ers are currently 7-4, but hopefully, the Miami Dolphins will defeat them and knock them down to 7-5 on the season.