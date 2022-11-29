Broncos Reacts Survey: Week 13

The Denver Broncos have lost seven of their last eight games and face one of the tougher opponents of the season in the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. I think most fans at this point are down completely on the entire season and are extremely doubtful they put together a win on Sunday.

So, I decided to shift focus this week in our survey from the weekly grind annoyances to an 2023 NFL Draft annoyance. That annoyance being the Broncos former first-round pick of that draft that the Seattle Seahawks now own thanks to the incredibly expensive trade for Russell Wilson.

Currently, the Seahawks have the fourth overall pick of the draft where things stand now. However, the Broncos are entering a six game stretch that is going to be absolutely brutal. They have the Ravens, they play the Kansas City Chiefs twice, the Los Angeles Chargers, and then two NFC West teams in the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. I’m not seeing a whole lot of wins there and last week 86% of us voted between 0-2 wins. Absolutely the game against the Carolina Panthers were one of those potential wins, so you can take that off the board.

With that in mind, what pick do you think the Seahawks actually end up with?