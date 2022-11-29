Broncos flexed out of Sunday Night Football game against the Chiefs

According to reports. the Denver Broncos have been flexed out of their week 14 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The game was originally slated to be on Sunday Night Football, but now it will be played during the 2 pm timeslot on CBS.

Broncos will be flexed OUT of Sunday night game vs Chiefs on Dec 11, per league source. Game instead will kick off in 2 pm window. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) November 30, 2022

In its place, the NFL has moved the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins game to the 8:20 time slot on Sunday Night Football.

This move just shows how far the Broncos have fallen in the public and league perception in the past few months. When the schedule was released, the Broncos were all over the primetime schedule because the schedule makers believed they would be a good team and put on a good product for all to see. Unfortunately, we all know that ended up being the complete opposite. The Broncos have routinely put in poor efforts on primetime and just games that outside of fans of the two teams and media members who have to watch it, likely changed the channel. Low scoring, full of mistakes by the players and coaches, sloppy play and decision making, and just not what you want to see in these nationally televised games.

The fact they are flexing out Patrick Mahomes and the exciting Kansas City Chiefs out of this game as well just shows how badly they did not want the Broncos to be on national television once again. I mean. Mahomes is likely the frontrunner for NFL MVP and has put on some great showings in these types of games, so taking him off alone just shows how far the Broncos have fallen.

So. now, we will see our Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2 pm MT timeslot next weekend.

Let’s Ride.