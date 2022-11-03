NFL picks for Week 9 of the 2022 season

Heading into Week 9, I am back to nipping at Adam Malnati’s heels like an ankle biting dog. Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann and Ian St. Clair are also a bit closer this week. They’ll need to continue stacking several big weeks to catch us. Here’s where things stand:

Here are the rest of our NFL picks for Week 9 courtesy of Tallysight. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Meanwhile in our MHR Challengers group, Immatryin2score is giving us all a good butt whippin’ this year. At 79-43, Little44 and I are the closest but still 5-6 games back. We’ll need him to put out some flops here soon to close the gap. The top score last week was Orange&BluesBros and W1NEM with 13 wins.

Here is how to join the Mile High Report pick’em group.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group ID#: 44010

Password: LetsRide

Let’s see who is the top Bronco in Pick’em. Good luck!