Thursday Night Football Week 9: Eagles at Texans - Live Updates

Welcome to Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season!

Are you ready for a bloodbath on Thursday Night Football? The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles will face the hapless 1-5-1 Houston Texans tonight. Of course, the expectation of said bloodbath likely means we’ll get a 12-9 thrilling overtime victory for the Eagles and that’s that!

Kickoff is set for Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. I am no fool. I’ll take the Eagles and the over here and if the Texans make a game of it then so be it. I wouldn’t risk much on the Texans covering under any circumstance.