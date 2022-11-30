Alex Singleton’s My Cause, My Cleats is one good reason to smile about the 2022 Broncos

The lead-off article from the Denver Broncos official team website in today’s news is a nice positive to see from our team highlighting Alex Singleton’s support of his older sister in the Special Olympics.

While we fans may not like the product on the field on Sundays, it is good to see the players taking part in giving back to the community. This is one way we can all celebrate the players we cheer for winning off the field.

Singleton has done a solid job stepping in for the Broncos this season and is a player that I see playing hard each and every week. One of the best things I see from him each week is effort. He’s a linebacker that plays hard and fast (even if it can get him out of optimal position at times). The good part about his game is that he gets impact plays from time to time with tackles for loss and a nice pass defense here and there.

Knowing the cause he plays for is going to have this fan cheering just a little bit harder for him to stack up the tackles on game day.

Broncos News

Other NFL News

