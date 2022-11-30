Historical perspective on how bad the 2022 Bronco offense is at scoring points

You can dredge up stats that tell you what you want to hear, but the bottom line is always points. Can your team score them? Can your team prevent the opponent from doing so?

The Denver Broncos right now are scoring 14.27 points per game. However, this is not the worst since the 2000 Browns as Field Yates erroneously tweeted on Sunday.

The Broncos scored 10 points today, falling to the Panthers 23-10.



Denver is now down to 14.27 points per game this season, the worst by any team in the NFL since the 2000 Browns (10.1). — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 27, 2022

Sometimes even stats nerds get one wrong, but not usually this wrong. You have to go all the way back to... 2020 to find a team that had scored fewer points per game (ppg) through 11 games. If you go back to 2010 the Broncos have the 11th worst scoring offense in terms of ppg. If you want to find a team that scored fewer ppg over the entire regular season, you have to go all the back to... 2018. The 2018 Cardinals finished the regular season scoring 14.06 ppg. 14.06 is less than 14.27.

Rk Team Season Pts G W L Pts PPG 1 JAX 2011 138 11 3 8 138 12.5 2 STL 2011 140 11 2 9 140 12.7 3 CAR 2010 140 11 1 10 140 12.7 4 JAX 2013 142 11 2 9 142 12.9 5 WAS 2019 144 11 2 9 144 13.1 6 IND 2011 150 11 0 11 150 13.6 7 SFO 2015 152 11 3 8 152 13.8 8 NYJ 2020 152 11 0 11 152 13.8 9 KAN 2011 153 11 4 7 153 13.9 10 ARI 2018 155 11 2 9 155 14.1 11 DEN 2022 157 11 3 8 157 14.3 12 CIN 2019 157 11 0 11 157 14.3 13 KAN 2012 161 11 1 10 161 14.6 14 JAX 2014 161 11 1 10 161 14.6 15 BUF 2018 161 11 4 7 161 14.6 16 MIA 2019 163 11 2 9 163 14.8 17 HOU 2021 164 11 2 9 164 14.9 18 CLE 2011 165 11 4 7 165 15.0 19 CLE 2017 166 11 0 11 166 15.1 20 LAR 2016 170 11 4 7 170 15.5

If you go back to the 2000 the Broncos are only the 31st worst scoring offense through 11 games. That being said the Broncos have the cumulative worst scoring offense over the last 5+ NFL regular seasons (see below). Note that the 2022 column below is only for 11 games played, while the others are for full regular seasons.

I wanted to know how this Bronco team compares to other league-worst scoring teams in terms of percent below average in ppg. The 2022 Broncos are currently scoring 34.8 percent fewer ppg than the league average. The current league average is 21.9 points and the Broncos are scoring 14.3. There are 33 teams this century who have been worse than that at the end of the regular season, but only a handful have been worse in the last few years.

For example the 2021 Houston Texans scored more per game (14.9) than the Broncos have through 11, but the league average ppg was higher in 2021 than it is this season so far (23.0), so the Texans were actually farther below average at the end of last season than the Broncos currently are. (I don’t know what the league scoring average was after week 13 in 2021 and I don’t want to take the time to figure that out - even though I could). The 40 worst scoring offenses through 11 games this century relative to league average at season end are shown in the table below

Rk Team Season PPG Pts G W L T Pts Ave PPG % Below Average PPG 1 CIN 2000 9.64 106 11 2 9 0 106 20.7 53.4% 2 OAK 2009 10.45 115 11 3 8 0 115 21.5 51.4% 3 CLE 2009 11.09 122 11 1 10 0 122 21.5 48.4% 4 CLE 2000 10.91 120 11 3 8 0 120 20.7 47.3% 5 STL 2009 11.82 130 11 1 10 0 130 21.5 45.0% 6 JAX 2013 12.91 142 11 2 9 0 142 23.4 44.8% 7 NYJ 2020 13.82 152 11 0 11 0 152 24.8 44.3% 8 JAX 2011 12.55 138 11 3 8 0 138 22.2 43.5% 9 STL 2011 12.73 140 11 2 9 0 140 22.2 42.7% 10 WAS 2019 13.09 144 11 2 9 0 144 22.8 42.6% 11 CAR 2010 12.73 140 11 1 10 0 140 22.0 42.1% 12 OAK 2006 12.00 132 11 2 9 0 132 20.7 42.0% 13 DAL 2002 12.64 139 11 4 7 0 139 21.7 41.8% 14 WAS 2004 12.55 138 11 3 8 0 138 21.5 41.6% 15 ARI 2018 14.09 155 11 2 9 0 155 23.3 39.5% 16 SFO 2015 13.82 152 11 3 8 0 152 22.8 39.4% 17 STL 2008 13.36 147 11 2 9 0 147 22.0 39.3% 18 CAR 2002 13.18 145 11 3 8 0 145 21.7 39.3% 19 CIN 2008 13.45 148 11 1 9 1 148 22.0 38.8% 20 IND 2011 13.64 150 11 0 11 0 150 22.2 38.6% 21 NYJ 2005 12.73 140 11 2 9 0 140 20.6 38.2% 22 TAM 2006 12.91 142 11 3 8 0 142 20.7 37.6% 23 CIN 2019 14.27 157 11 0 11 0 157 22.8 37.4% 24 KAN 2011 13.91 153 11 4 7 0 153 22.2 37.3% 25 BUF 2018 14.64 161 11 4 7 0 161 23.3 37.2% 26 SFO 2007 13.64 150 11 3 8 0 150 21.7 37.2% 27 BAL 2005 13.18 145 11 3 8 0 145 20.6 36.0% 28 KAN 2012 14.64 161 11 1 10 0 161 22.8 35.8% 29 HOU 2002 14.00 154 11 3 8 0 154 21.7 35.5% 30 JAX 2014 14.64 161 11 1 10 0 161 22.6 35.2% 31 HOU 2021 14.91 164 11 2 9 0 164 23.0 35.2% 32 ATL 2007 14.09 155 11 3 8 0 155 21.7 35.1% 33 MIA 2019 14.82 163 11 2 9 0 163 22.8 35.0% 34 DEN 2022 14.27 157 11 3 8 0 157 21.9 34.8% 35 OAK 2008 14.45 159 11 3 8 0 159 22.0 34.3% 36 CHI 2000 13.91 153 11 3 8 0 153 20.7 32.8% 37 CLE 2011 15.00 165 11 4 7 0 165 22.2 32.4% 38 LAR 2016 15.45 170 11 4 7 0 170 22.8 32.2% 39 KAN 2007 14.73 162 11 4 7 0 162 21.7 32.1% 40 JAX 2021 15.73 173 11 2 9 0 173 23.0 31.6%

As you can see, while 35% below average is terrible, it could be worse. The 2000 Bengals (and Browns) were both much worse relative to league average ppg through 11 games as were the 2009 Raiders, Browns and Rams. The 2022 Broncos are the only Bronco team in the “top” 40. The 2019 Broncos came in at 46th (30.2% below league average). The 2020 Broncos were 88th as the only other Bronco offense this century in the “top” 100 in terms of relative ppg through 11 games.

That being said, the 2022 could still finish NOT dead last in scoring with six regular season games left to play. The Colts and Texans are currently scoring 1.5 more points per game than the Broncos. So in theory if the Broncos could get to something like 16.5 points per game they could possibly finish out of not league worst in scoring.

Think about it this way. 1.5 ppg over 11 games is 17 points - that’s two goal-line fumbles lost and one blocked 25 yard field attempt.

Let’s say, for the sake or argument, the Broncos are able to get to 17.0 ppg by the end of the regular season. That’s 289 points scored. The team has scored 157 so far, so that means the team would need to score 22.0 ppg the rest of the way (289 - 157 = 132, 132/6 = 22.0). Considering that is almost exactly league average, it is not out of the realm of possibility, but keep in mind that the Bronco season high so far in points scored is 23.

To put it another way, the current best scoring offense in the league, KC, has only failed to score 20 or more once this season while the Broncos have only scored more than 16 points twice (21 and 23).