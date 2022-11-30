Broncos’ RB Mike Boone returns to practice

The Denver Broncos have had nothing but injuries to their backfield this season. Javonte Williams went down with a season-ending knee injury and soon after that Mike Boone suffered an ankle injury in the New York Jets game that sent him to injured reserve. Ultimately, they had to waive the other guy they started the season with as Melvin Gordon could not stop fumbling the football.

The good news is, one of those three is back at practice and towards playing this season. Boone will start his 21-day clock to return to the roster today as he practiced for the first time since injuring his ankle back in October.

RB Mike Boone is back at practice for the Broncos, starting his 21-day clock.



Eligible to play as soon as this weekend, if activated. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) November 30, 2022

Denver’s backfield has gone through a complete transformation. Latavius Murray is now that lead back with Marlon Mack behind him. Both are aging veterans, so getting Boone back out there would likely help add a little bit of juice. Although, Murray did bust one for 52-yards last week against the Carolina Panthers.

Boone has 15 carries for 82 yards and six receptions for 61 yards on the season. His workload could increase significantly once he is back to full strength and on the active roster.