Broncos vs. Ravens practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos had plenty of players on the DNP list to start the week. Looking those over, I see three hamstrings, two knees, an ankle, and an illness on the injury report. With how bad injuries are this year for Denver, we should probably just start counting them by issue than by player name.

Snark aside, there was some good news to report. Running back Mike Boone was activated off of injured reserve and his 21-day window to be activated began today. There are some reports that suggest he might be a go to play as early as this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. That would certainly be a welcome development!

Here is your full Broncos-Ravens practice participation report for Wednesday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Dakota Allen LB Hamstring DNP Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring/Illness DNP KJ Hamler WR Hamstring DNP Jonathan Harris DL Knee DNP Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player DNP Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle DNP Dre’Mont Jones DE Illness DNP K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow/Knee DNP Dalton Risner G Shoulder LIMITED Kendall Hinton WR Foot FULL Jalen Virgil WR Hip FULL

Ravens Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Nick Boyle TE Illness DNP Calais Campbell DE NIR – rest DNP Daniel Faalele T Illness DNP Justin Houston OLB NIR – rest DNP Marlon Humphrey CB Ankle DNP Patrick Mekari T Illness DNP Marcus Peters CB NIR – rest DNP Kyle Hamilton S Knee Limited Lamar Jackson QB Quad Limited Isaiah Likely TE Ankle Limited Ronnie Stanley T Ankle Limited