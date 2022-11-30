Broncos vs. Ravens practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos had plenty of players on the DNP list to start the week. Looking those over, I see three hamstrings, two knees, an ankle, and an illness on the injury report. With how bad injuries are this year for Denver, we should probably just start counting them by issue than by player name.
Snark aside, there was some good news to report. Running back Mike Boone was activated off of injured reserve and his 21-day window to be activated began today. There are some reports that suggest he might be a go to play as early as this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. That would certainly be a welcome development!
Here is your full Broncos-Ravens practice participation report for Wednesday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Dakota Allen
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Hamstring/Illness
|DNP
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Jonathan Harris
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|NIR – resting player
|DNP
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|Dre’Mont Jones
|DE
|Illness
|DNP
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Elbow/Knee
|DNP
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|Foot
|FULL
|Jalen Virgil
|WR
|Hip
|FULL
Ravens Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Nick Boyle
|TE
|Illness
|DNP
|Calais Campbell
|DE
|NIR – rest
|DNP
|Daniel Faalele
|T
|Illness
|DNP
|Justin Houston
|OLB
|NIR – rest
|DNP
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Patrick Mekari
|T
|Illness
|DNP
|Marcus Peters
|CB
|NIR – rest
|DNP
|Kyle Hamilton
|S
|Knee
|Limited
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|Quad
|Limited
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|Ankle
|Limited
|Ronnie Stanley
|T
|Ankle
|Limited
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
