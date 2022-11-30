 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Ravens practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos are still the most injured team in the NFL and this week’s injury report is not small.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos had plenty of players on the DNP list to start the week. Looking those over, I see three hamstrings, two knees, an ankle, and an illness on the injury report. With how bad injuries are this year for Denver, we should probably just start counting them by issue than by player name.

Snark aside, there was some good news to report. Running back Mike Boone was activated off of injured reserve and his 21-day window to be activated began today. There are some reports that suggest he might be a go to play as early as this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. That would certainly be a welcome development!

Here is your full Broncos-Ravens practice participation report for Wednesday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Dakota Allen LB Hamstring DNP
Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring/Illness DNP
KJ Hamler WR Hamstring DNP
Jonathan Harris DL Knee DNP
Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player DNP
Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle DNP
Dre’Mont Jones DE Illness DNP
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow/Knee DNP
Dalton Risner G Shoulder LIMITED
Kendall Hinton WR Foot FULL
Jalen Virgil WR Hip FULL

Ravens Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Nick Boyle TE Illness DNP
Calais Campbell DE NIR – rest DNP
Daniel Faalele T Illness DNP
Justin Houston OLB NIR – rest DNP
Marlon Humphrey CB Ankle DNP
Patrick Mekari T Illness DNP
Marcus Peters CB NIR – rest DNP
Kyle Hamilton S Knee Limited
Lamar Jackson QB Quad Limited
Isaiah Likely TE Ankle Limited
Ronnie Stanley T Ankle Limited

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

