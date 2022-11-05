Most Broncos’ fans gave the team high grades for Bradley Chubb trade

In our weekly SB Nation Reacts survey of Denver Broncos fans, we obviously put an emphasis on the huge trade with the Miami Dolphins that sent OLB Bradley Chubb to Florida in exchange for RB Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round draft pick, and more. When asked to grade the trade, an overwhelming number of Broncos’ fans voted an A or a B on the trade.

With the reality that Chubb was not going to get an extension from the Broncos next offseason, it should please fans to no end that General Manager George Paton was able to maneuver a team into giving up a first-round pick for him at the trade deadline. Denver now has some draft capital to work with next year.

The other bit of polling came from the actual game Denver played in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They would come out on top 21-17 and had several long, impressive offensive drives that ended in touchdowns. However, they also had six three-and-outs, so I wanted to find out if fans felt that head coach Nathaniel Hackett had done enough to save his job for the rest of the year with that victory.

Only 42% felt that was true, so the hot seat is still hot in Denver. At least from where us fans stand.

I was already in the wait until the end of the season to make a head coaching change camp before this game, so my opinion hasn’t changed there. The bench isn’t deep on the coaching-side of things and I’m not ready to risk losing first-year defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero with an interim job for a failed season. He’s the only person on the coaching staff that likely is head coaching material, but he likely needs a few more seasons as a DC before taking the jump. Or maybe not. Hackett was OC for many seasons and that hasn’t worked out. Maybe a coach either has or doesn’t when it comes to being the head coach.

Anyway, the last question went with the weekly fan confidence poll. The win satiated Broncos Country nicely as we saw the biggest jump of the season from a pathetic 5% to 42%. Another win on the other side of the bye week could see us flirt with optimism again for the first time in six weeks.

What do you all think of these survey results? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.