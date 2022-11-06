Potential draft targets for the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos traded Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins for a first-round pick, which currently picks 20th overall. Let’s look at some guys that could hear their name called in April during the draft.

OT Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)

Paris Johnson is a physical specimen. He is currently listed as 6’6 and 310 pounds. I have been lucky enough to watch him since high school and Johnson is going to be very good wherever he lands. His high school highlights are definitely one to watch.

Johnson is currently an offensive tackle, but he can play anywhere on the line. In the 2021 season he started all games as a guard.

Above are highlights from Johnson in week one against Notre Dame and Johnson has been doing this all year. If I had to describe him in one word it would be “power.” He has a very quick first step and is an excellent run blocker. One of his biggest weaknesses is that he is not patient. He will reach out to defenders and lunge with poor balance.

Personally, I think Johnson is one of the top tackles in the draft and if he is available when the Broncos pick I would jump all over it. Johnson in my eyes would quickly be one of my favorites.

OT Olumyiwa Fashanu (Penn State)

From one big 10 tackle to another, Olumyiwa Fashanu. Scouts are all over him. He is very young at only 19 years old and already one of the top tackles in the big 10.

Penn St. OT—Olumuyiwa Fashanu is an uber athlete at the position. He is impressive with a full range of tools.



His recovery speed & COD skills is outstanding! I was blown away by his abilities! pic.twitter.com/O3sAEPff6g — Full-Time Dame (@DP_NFL) November 3, 2022

Ohio State is known for its pass rush but when Fashanu was on the line he was immovable. When it comes to pass blocking there might not be a better pass blocker in this draft class than Fashanu. Fashanu is an athlete through and through. His hand placement is not the greatest, but that is very fixable in the NFL. If the redshirt sophomore does decide to enter the draft, I can see him going pretty high. There is a real chance that he is there for the Broncos. Removing my bias toward Johnson, Fashanu is one of my top tackle targets for the Broncos.

CB Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State)

From one Nittany Lion to another, Joey Porter Jr is one of my top cornerback picks. Porter is extremely lengthy, fluid, and fast. When in press coverage, Porter is known for jamming wideouts at the line and his ball-tracking skills are much better. He can naturally force turnovers.

Can you play press-man coverage any better than this? Joey Porter Jr has been surgical this year. @jjporter_1 pic.twitter.com/qk2j36P89D — The Basic Blues Podcast (@BasicBluesPod) October 26, 2022

He might be the best in this draft at press coverage.

If he falls to the Broncos, I would more than love to see him lining up alongside Pat Surtain. With the future of Darby uncertain and with him coming off an ACL injury, I could possibly see the Broncos taking a cornerback in round one.

OLB/DE Andre Carter II (Army)

A wise man once said you can never have enough pass rushers, and Andre Carter is a physical freak. He is currently listed at a towering 6’7 and ran a 4.6. That is outstanding. Oh yeah, by the way, he has a mind-blowing 6’10” wing-span.

Although probably the biggest gamble in this draft, as he will have to complete his military service. If the Broncos want pure talent, Carter is a high risk/reward type pick for the Broncos.

#Bills also have a scout at the Air Force-Army game, and face it; they're watching one player: freak EDGE Andre Carter II. #BillsMafia https://t.co/GRuCU9tuON — Dean Kindig (@TCBILLS_Astro) November 5, 2022

Above is a link to a video of Carter’s highlights.

CB Kelee Ringo (Georgia)

Kelee is a man coverage specialist He succeeded in covering the tight ends most frequently. Ringo is also extremely fast with 4.35 40-yard dash speed.

Kelee Ringo showing off his ELITE coverage skills pic.twitter.com/SvbTIiewbk — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 5, 2022

Ringo is everything a team would want at cornerback: fast, athletic, excellent ball skills, explosive, and lengthy. Ringo, although is best in man coverage, is also good at all coverages. He would line up very well next to Pat Surtain.

A lot can change from now to April, but these are guys I’ll be paying close attention to this winter.