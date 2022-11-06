Broncos offense key to any playoff run

Good morning, Broncos Country!

As the Denver Broncos enjoy their bye week, one question looms over the final 10 games.

What is in store for the second half of the regular season?

Does Russell Wilson and the Broncos take the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London and springboard that into a playoff run? Or was that win an anomaly and we’re in for what we witnessed in the four-game losing streak?

In the optimist in me wants to go with the former, but then you look at the schedule.

Denver still has to play the Kansas City Chiefs twice, plus the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams. Throw in the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers and the road to the playoffs is way more difficult.

The hope is Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos offense can take the second half against Jacksonville to build confidence and show to themselves that they can be effective. The key is to build off that against the Tennessee Titans.

By now we know the defense will show up and show out.

For Denver to make a playoff run in the second half of the season, it’s all about the offense. And the Broncos will need that unit to play even better than it did against the Jaguars.

The first indication of whether Denver is capable of that comes next Sunday against the Titans.

At the very least, it should be an interesting ride.

Broncos News

Way Back When: The bye week

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the history of the bye week in pro football.

Broncos acquire OLB Jacob Martin from the New York Jets | 9news.com

The Aurora native was acquired from the New York Jets for a flop of 2024 draft picks. The Broncos will get Martin and a 5th in exchange for a 4th going to the Jets.

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson acknowledges social media 'noise' - Denver Broncos Blog- ESPN

Between "Let's ride," his "Wolverine blood" joke and an infamous Subway sandwich campaign, there's been no shortage of viral moments for Wilson.

NFL News

Why NFL offenses have struggled this season - The Washington Post

Plenty of bright football minds agree with Tom Brady: The quality of the NFL product this season has been subpar.

This bizarre NFL streak has already claimed seven victims in 2022 and it could claim another one in Week 9 - CBSSports.com

The curse of the Panthers might be real

Sam Shields: Super Bowl champion regrets playing in NFL; says his head is 'all mushed together' with concussions | CNN

Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields has said he regrets playing in the NFL, pointing to the effects concussions and head injuries had on his career and his later life.

In same week NFL reminded teams of the rule, officials missed clear "assisting the runner" foul - ProFootballTalk

As the Eagles moved toward the end zone for a touchdown that would tie Thursday night’s game at seven in the first quarter, Philadelphia got closer to the goal line when center Jason Kelce pulled running back Kenneth Gainwell forward at the end of the play.