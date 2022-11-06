NFL Week 9 Early Games: Live Updates

Welcome to Week 9 of the regular season.
Bye Week blues here this week with the Denver Broncos on vacation, but there will be plenty of AFC West action this morning. Both the Chargers and Raiders play this morning and both could very easily lose. That would be fun. The Chiefs play this afternoon against a surprisingly 5-2 Titan team. Surprising, because I didn’t even notice they have been winning game this year. A clean sweep of L’s from their AFC West rivals would be the perfect situation for Denver coming out of the bye. If only...
Early games schedule
- Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons
- Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears
- Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals
- Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
- Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots
- Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
- Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders
