Monday Night Football Week 9: Ravens at Saints - Live Updates

After shutting out the Las Vegas Raiders last week, the New Orleans Saints look like a team that could beat anybody. However, the Baltimore Ravens are a much better team than the one Josh McDaniels coaches and they are in the thick of a slew of AFC teams jockeying for position at the halfway point of the regular season.

Kickoff is set for Monday, November 7, 2022 at 6:20 p.m. Mile High time at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana and will air on ESPN. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, I am covering all my picks this year on TallySight. I think this ends up being a very low scoring, tight defensive battle with the Ravens coming out with a win just barely. I usually don’t like picking winners with a spread cover less than 3-points, but I did this week with the Saints covering. We’ll see how that gamble pays off.