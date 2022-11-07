Josh McDaniels wearing thin with Raider Nation after another loss

A rabid wolverine released into the locker room would do less damage to the Raiders than Josh McDaniels.

I wrote that in the early morning hours of January 31, 2022 as part of my article reacting to the Las Vegas hiring former Broncos coach, Josh McDaniels.

Fast forward to the end of week 9 in the 2022 season. The Raiders now sit at 2-6 in last place in the AFC West, behind the even the stumbling Denver Broncos. Their game on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars came to an unceremonious end after Las Vegas dominated the Jags for the 1st half and then completely collapsed, again, in the 2nd half.

17+ point blown leads by Raiders in franchise history



1960-2021 5 times

First 8 games in 2022 3 times pic.twitter.com/5ijm5s3uYU — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 6, 2022

Half of Las Vegas’ losses this season are from blown leads.

Despite not having won a playoff game in what looks like will be 20-years this coming January and not winning a Super Bowl since the end of the 1983 season, Raiders fans are not happy with how the Josh McDaniels era is going so far. You would think they would be used to not winning by now.

Let’s be honest, it took awhile for McDaniels to ruin and embarrass the Broncos franchise, I admire the fact that he’s really taken the bull by the horns and has crashed the Raiders season deep into the Las Vegas desert well before Thanksgiving.

Shockingly, the Raiders faithful have had enough of the Josh McDaniels circus act.

Can somebody leak McDaniels emails please ?!?! #Raiders — RaiderByNature (@raider_by) October 30, 2022

What really stings is that the Raiders went to the playoffs last year with the guy that owner Mark Davis fired. The feeling of loss is apparent.

Who could have seen this coming? I mean besides every Broncos fan that ever watched Josh McDaniels coach.

Needless to say, the sour feelings don’t end with the fans. It’s clear that frustration with McDaniels’ ineptitude, arrogance, and outright baffoonery is starting to leak into the Raider locker room.

"There's a lot I want to say...but if I'm honest I don't need to say it here."



-Derek Carr on blowing a 17+ point lead for the 3rd time this year#RaiderNation #Raiders pic.twitter.com/WhbSUSQCb6 — Logan Reever (@loganreever) November 6, 2022

I was just watching #Raiders postgame on YouTube. #Carr said, “there’s a lot I wanna say now that I can’t say here but I’ll tell him (McDaniels) face to face.”



Reporter asked follow up to that & Raiders staff abruptly cut the stream



Raiders podcasters were shook #NFL — SeeSawRrr Kx5 Ember Shores (@SeeSawRrr) November 6, 2022

"There's no reason why we should be losing games like this and it's frustrating. If we played for a shitty team, then it's one thing. But that's not what it is." - #Raiders WR Davante Adams — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) November 6, 2022

Of course, McDaniels will likely look himself in the mirror, take a deep breath, and begin to blame everyone but himself for the Raiders failures.

#Raiders HC Josh McDaniels doesn’t look too happy here telling his QB Derek Carr ‘to use his head’

pic.twitter.com/eOUdbn8YN9 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 7, 2022

Remember, this is the quarterback who got the Raiders to the playoffs twice in the last 20-years. He must be the problem.

It’s going to be interesting to see where the Raiders go from here. Either they hook their wagon to McDaniels and he will legitimately get rid of everyone the fans love, or they will be smart and cut ways with him as soon as possible. My guess? I can’t wait to see where Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller, and Maxx Crosby end up next year. Also, it’s going to be neat to see what Patriot retreads will be brought in to replace them.

Oh Josh, you’re the gift that keeps on giving. Keep up the excellent work. You’re doing great.

HEADLINES

Davante Adams airs frustrations after Raiders again blow 17-point lead

"There's no reason why we should be losing games like this and it's frustrating," Davante Adams said Sunday after the Raiders lost for the third time this season after holding a lead of at least 17 points.

Seahawks move to 6-3 with 31-21 win over Cardinals - ProFootballTalk

Bills' Josh Allen says he's feeling 'slight pain' in right elbow after upset loss vs. Jets - CBSSports.com

Allen appeared to injure his elbow while being sacked late in the game

Bizarre delay: Bills-Jets game stopped for more than 10 minutes due to SkyCam malfunction - CBSSports.com

This is definitely something you don't see very often at an NFL game

Joe Mixon breaks Bengals record, makes NFL history with five TDs vs. Panthers - CBSSports.com

The running back scored four times on the ground and once as a receiver

Aaron Rodgers historically bad in Packers' loss to Lions, throws three interceptions, two inside end zone - CBSSports.com

All three of Rodgers' picks came inside the Lions' 20-yard line, including two in the end zone

Panthers' Baker Mayfield replaces PJ Walker, tosses 2 TDs in loss

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield replaced a struggling PJ Walker in the second half of Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Kirk Cousins brings back 'You like that!' after Vikings win at Washington

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins bellowed his signature phrase once again at FedEx Field following a thrilling comeback win on Sunday.

Underdog Jets 'don't flinch' in home victory over Bills

The New York Jets overcame a slow start, a double-digit deficit and a bizarre sky cam delay to deliver their biggest win in seven years, a 20-17 upset of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Ravens-Saints game on 'Monday Night Football'

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down four things to watch for when the Baltimore Ravens visit the New Orleans Saints on "Monday Night Football."

2022 NFL season, Week 9: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 9 Sunday.

Bears' Justin Fields sets QB record with 178 rushing yards vs. Dolphins

Justin Fields set a single-game QB record with 178 rushing yards on Sunday against the Dolphins, and his latest performance highlights what has been a promising second season for the Bears quarterback.

Packers' Aaron Rodgers after fifth straight loss: 'I hope we just dig deep and find a way'

After amassing 39 regular-season wins in the team’s first three seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur, the wheels have appeared to fall off for the Green Bay Packers after mustering only nine points in a loss against the one-win Detroit Lions.

Bills' Josh Allen on loss to Jets: It's tough to win when 'your quarterback plays like (expletive)'

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen's no good, very bad day resulted in an upset loss for the Bills, who watched their AFC East lead shrink to a half-game. Allen was the first to admit his failures in the immediate aftermath.

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady becomes first NFL player to throw for 100,000 yards (including playoffs)

Tom Brady continued to write history Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback became the first player in league chronicle to pass for 100,000 yards (including playoffs).

2022 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 9 action.