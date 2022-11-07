The Denver Broncos are coming out of their Bye Week and on a one-game winning streak. They’ll be on the road against the Tennessee Titans that lead the AFC South with a 5-3 record. They have a nice lead there, so they can afford to lose a game and the Broncos need one badly. If only it worked that way!

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos open 3-point underdogs to the Titans in Week 10. The over/under for this game stands at 39.0.

Broncos vs. Titans betting odds

Denver Broncos (3-5) at Tennessee Titans (5-3)

Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Mile High time

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

ATS Betting Lines: Tennessee +3

Moneyline Odds: Denver +135 / Tennessee -155

Over/Under: 39.0

I don’t see how the Broncos are strong enough to be considered an even match against the Titans. That is if you consider the three-point advantage is merely given out to the home team. The Titans have been far more consistent, but they’ve also lacked scoring and that could be the reason behind this line.

The Broncos defense is one of the most stingy defenses in the NFL and the Titans are in the bottom half in offensive scoring, so I could see this line being where its at if this ends up being a low scoring game. Denver does match up well here in my opinion, but who can trust this Nathaniel Hackett offense to do much of anything? I’ll be holding my breath and hoping for the best on Sunday!

