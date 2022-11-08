Chase Edmonds reacts to joining Broncos: “I’m here and I’m happy to be here.”

The Denver Broncos are coming out of a BYE week with the new additions of RB Chase Edmonds and OLB Jacob Martin, but at the loss of OLB Bradley Chubb.

The trade with Miami gave the Broncos a first-round draft pick in 2023, as well as Edmonds, who shared that he’s been interested in playing with Russell Wilson for a while now.

“I saw him in Vegas last year before free agency started, and got to just run into him and tell him I would be excited if I ever could play with him,” Edmonds recollected, “Come full circle, I’m here now, so again, I’m just trying to put my best foot forward.”

It sounds like the Pennsylvania native is taking his change of location in stride, from the way he described coming up to Denver the morning after the trade and then having the opportunity to wrap things up in Florida.

“When certain things happen in your life, you just kinda visualize what you think your life is going to be, and obviously I didn’t think that I’d be a Denver Bronco once I signed with Miami on a two-year deal. But you know life happens, things happen, you gotta adjust and just adapt, and I’m here now and I’m happy to be here.”

Edmonds has also had a chance to read through the playbook, and he admitted that it isn’t much different from what he’s used to in Miami. “I feel like I’ll be up to speed by Sunday,” he said confidently.