Being traded to the Broncos is “surreal” for Aurora native Jacob Martin

It’s not breaking news anymore that OLB Jacob Martin was traded to the Denver Broncos to from the Jets with a pick swap: a Broncos 2024 fourth-round pick for a Jets 2024 fifth-round pick. The Temple University graduate, who grew up in Aurora, Colorado, is settling back in the area where he grew up.

“I thought it was a tremendous opportunity,” he said of the trade that brought him closer to his hometown, “You know, I was excited to be back home, I got a chance to hang out with some of my old high school buddies over the BYE.”

Martin added that he and his friends had always talked and dreamed about playing football near Denver. “Now that it’s here — super surreal, super excited, couldn’t be happier.”

“He was a staple in the community and you could see Von everywhere. I often saw him. If it wasn’t at Landow Sports Performance, he was at the Cheesecake Factory.” -Martin on Von Miller

He also shared that he grew up watching Jake Plummer and Von Miller. “He [Miller] was a staple in the community and you could see Von everywhere. I often saw him. If it wasn’t at Landow Sports Performance, he was at the Cheesecake Factory. So it’s super dope to be back.”

But it’s not all nostalgia. Martin is in Denver to join a great defense and win football games. Since the trade was finalized, he’s been able to study the scheme that he’s heading into, and he feels ready to be part of the action. The OLB described the Broncos as a “very talented team — a team that is one step away from making a big run.”

“I’ve taken a deep dive into the playbook,” Martin explained, noting a sense of familiarity with the scheme he’s coming into, “It was pretty straightforward. The verbiage is pretty much the same as my time in Houston, which is nice.”

The linebacker is self-assured of his own talents and what he brings to Denver, and he has been waiting for the opportunity to be “in the right place at the right time.”

“Being comfortable here makes me very positive on what I can bring to the table.”